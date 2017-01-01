New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sadly, Lucas Duda’s time in Queens is over
by: Matt Netter — Mets 360 27s
... ent up and his average went down. Initially auditioned as an outfielder, the Mets found a better home for Duda at first base, where he showed surprisingly sof ...
Tweets
-
RT @SportsREDEF: Iron Mike, Curt Schilling Won't Stop, Dirty Laundry, Is Sportswriting Dead?, Esports' Media Evolution, David... https://t.co/yDldkmj4lDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The last major-league player to score seven times in the first inning over eight games was Mike Trout in 2013.Curtis Granderson has scored a run in 1st inning 7 times in his last 8 games, ties Mets franchise record for 1st-inning runs in 8-game span.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ernestdove: @mets 1B prospect Peter Alonso @PeterAlonso20 over last 10 gms: hitting .389 with 3 HRs 15 RBIs and BB/K ratio of 4… https://t.co/zTcjWU9dMBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Curtis Granderson stays hot, again leads offense for Mets https://t.co/EwQAmCtztxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BrettCyrgalis: One only can imagine the look on Garth Snow’s face when he heard about McDavid's contract extension. #TavaresWatch https://t.co/xkLEfRB6TeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Knicks are passing on Masai Ujiri and David Griffin looks like the favorite https://t.co/MhmNwP6KAJBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets