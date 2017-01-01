New York Mets

Mets Minors
Mets-minors-net-head2

MMN Recap: Flexen Flirts With No-Hitter, Vilera Throws 5 Perfect Innings

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 2m

... ed only two hits and struck out three. Aberdeeen IronBirds (4-5) 9, Brooklyn Cyclones (2-7) 3  Box Score Matt Winaker 1B: 2 for 3, 2 BB, .286/.444/.286 Dylan Snyp ...

Tweets