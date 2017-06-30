New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Usatsi_10005198

New York Mets: Jacob deGrom Has Been More deGrominant Than You Realize

by: Rick Weiner Elite Sports NY 13s

... d Max Scherzer have in common with Jacob deGrom? They’re all standing in the Mets ace’s shadow. It’s no secret that Jacob deGrom is one of the best starting p ...

Tweets