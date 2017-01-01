New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
804711514.0

Final score: Mets 2, Phillies 1—deGrom dominates, Granderson and d’Arnaud drive in the runs

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

... ained intact, because of his pitch count. And Granderson drove in one of the Mets’ two runs on the night with a single in the second inning. plated the other ...

Tweets