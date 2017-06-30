New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-804711512

DeGrom Strikes Out 12 Batters As Mets Beat Phillies

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 3m

... on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday, with a strained left hamstring. Mets: 1B Lucas Duda was a late scratch with flu-like symptoms that have kept him ...

Tweets