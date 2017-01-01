New York Mets

Sporting News
Tim-tebow_1vqhpm4k5tjwt14rgldn82l2w4

Mets admit signing Tim Tebow was part of 'entertainment business'

by: us-editorial@performgroup.com (Ron Clements) Sporting News 1m

... guy that we put down was the director of merchandising," Alderson said.  The Mets were the only team to show interest in Tebow following an undewhelming worko ...

Tweets