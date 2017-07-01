New York Mets

nj.com
23017282-standard

MLB trade rumors: Mets willing to talk Lucas Duda deal with Yankees?

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... d to much speculation around the idea of Mets slugger Lucas Duda fitting the Yankees. According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sp ...

Tweets