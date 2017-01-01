New York Mets

Mets Minors

Mets Sign 11th and 12th Round Draft Picks Schneider and Hutchinson

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Minors 1m

... chinson, meanwhile, received a report that is sure to pique the interests of Mets fans. Hutchinson, an 18-year-old who stands at 6’6″, 245 lbs., draws physica ...

Tweets