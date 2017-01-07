New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-fdd900e87b5c12760c4bf3a2ba308b35_crop_exact

Michael Conforto Placed on Disabled List with Hand Injury

by: Joseph Zucker Bleacher Report 2m

... RI and CT scan on his left wrist Friday, and neither test showed a fracture. Mets manager Terry Collins said the wrist continues to be a problem for  Conforto ...

Tweets