New York Mets

The Comeback
614382540-e1493066333930

Mets’ scout didn’t want Tim Tebow, so they gave his signing to the director of marketing

by: Andrew Bucholtz The Comeback 3m

... usiness. My attitude is ‘why not?’ ” Well, it’s been pretty obvious that the Mets signed the soon-to-be-30-year-old Tebow for non-baseball reasons, and have s ...

Tweets