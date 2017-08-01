New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Mets Hope For Series Win in Cincinnati
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 18s
... nute Maid Park. Noah Syndergaard is expected to throw one inning for the GCL Mets on Saturday as well. Amed Rosario was named PCL Rookie of the Year yesterday ...
Tweets
-
Alonso has 26 doubles and 18 home runs this season in 341 at-bats. His first full season of pro baseball.Peter Alonso hit two long homers last night for @RumblePoniesBB. 11 for 33 (.333/.353/.667) with 6 extra base hits since promotion to AA.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets_Minors: New Post: Guillorme, Nido Highlight Initial Arizona Fall League Rosters https://t.co/ZCPCbbkXXD #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Jacob_Resnick: Cyclones take game two and split the doubleheader with Vermont. They’ve got another twin-bill tomorrow with Lowell.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets_Minors: The Kingsport Mets lost 7-3 tonight, Mark Vientos went 2 for 5 with two doubles and a run batted in.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Read all about Rafael Montero’s start last night—and plenty more—in today’s edition of Mets Morning News. https://t.co/5IQCJbckS5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Want to win @Mets tix and watch pre-game BP on field? RT for chance to win the #ECPGNYMETSFAN Experience sweeps!… https://t.co/dXb7i8PObaOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets