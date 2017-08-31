New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Wwe

New York Mets: WWE Stars Take Batting Practice With Curtis Granderson At Citi Field (Video)

by: Rick Weiner Elite Sports NY 1m

... s below Citi Field. After warming up on a tee, they faced live pitching from Mets hitting coach Kevin Long. Hawkins, a life-long Mets fan whose in-ring gear i ...

Tweets