New York Mets

North Jersey
5114477740001_5559901439001_5559897153001-vs

Mets lose 7-2 to Reds but deGrom closing in on 200 innings

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 8s

... ed) in the rubber match, and has now tossed 178 2/3 innings this season. The Mets (58-75) lost a series to the Reds for the first time in four years after win ...

Tweets