New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2017-05-26-at-3.52.37-pm

Apparently there are now Mets named Jacob Rhame and Jamie Callahan and they pitch.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

... mit suicide by making the product unwatchable. Possibly one of the new guys. METS RECALL RHP JACOB RHAME AND SELECT RHP JAMIE CALLAHAN FROM LAS VEGAS   FLUSHI ...

Tweets