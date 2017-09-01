New York Mets

Rising Apple
595235964-new-york-mets-v-san-francisco-giants.jpg

Mets Minors: Corey Oswalt wins Eastern League Pitcher of the Year

by: Emmanuel Pepis Fansided: Rising Apple 3m

... st season in Double-A. Currently, Oswalt is the 29 th-ranked prospect in the Mets’ organization. He has been a project for the Mets who drafted him in the sev ...

Tweets