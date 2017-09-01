New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10243269_154511658_lowres

Very Few Bright Spots in Mets Abysmal August Play

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 4m

... for the future in plate appearances. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. The Mets starting rotation had a 5.01 ERA in the month, eighth worst in the majors. E ...

Tweets