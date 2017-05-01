New York Mets

Mets Minors
Mg_6885

Walter Rasquin Sets Cyclones Stolen Base Record

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Minors 3m

... es. Rasquin broke the mark held by Angel Pagan, who stole 30 bases for the Cyclones in their inaugural season back in 2001. Rasquin entered the week with 25 sto ...

Tweets