New York Mets

nj.com
23348651-standard

WATCH: Astros' A.J. Hinch addresses the crowd, thanks Mets in first game after Hurricane Harvey

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... te Maid Park, which is never exactly ideal, but the Astros were grateful the Mets allowed them that time. Manager A.J. Hinch thanked the Mets for their effort ...

Tweets