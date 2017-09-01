New York Mets
WATCH: Astros' A.J. Hinch addresses the crowd, thanks Mets in first game after Hurricane Harvey
by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 2m
... te Maid Park, which is never exactly ideal, but the Astros were grateful the Mets allowed them that time. Manager A.J. Hinch thanked the Mets for their effort ...
RT @AbbeyMastracco: Mets about to get a look on their return in the Granderson tradeBeat Writer / Columnist
Jacob Rhame (acquired for Curtis Granderson) makes his major league debut. He allows a base hit, then records an out to end the fifth.Blogger / Podcaster
Springer singles on Rhame's second pitch. 94, 95 on first two.Beat Writer / Columnist
Rhame, donning some DiComo-like rec specs, allows a single to Springer.Beat Writer / Columnist
Ladies and gentlemen, let's have a warm welcome for Jacob Rhame.TV / Radio Network
Here's bespectacled Jacob Rhame on for his big league debut. The Mets acquired Rhame from the Dodgers for Curtis Granderson last month.Beat Writer / Columnist
