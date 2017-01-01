New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Matt Harvey overmatched by Astros as Mets lose first game of doubleheader | Newsday

by: Marc Carig  marc.carig@newsday.com Newsday 1m

... s had been struck well. In the days leading up to the outing, Harvey and the Mets dismissed concerns about a fastball clocked at 93 mph. It was a residual eff ...

Tweets