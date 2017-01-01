New York Mets
Wilmer Flores fouls ball off face, leaves Mets game bleeding
by: KRISTIE ACKERT — NY Daily News 40s
... immediately went down and covered his nose, which was bleeding heavily. The Mets have lost Michael Conforto and Yoenis Cespedes for the rest of the season an ...
Duda is hitting .188 with Rays but has .785 OPS
What are they since the Jay Bruce trade? Twins are 21-11 with a +73 run differential since the trade deadline.
VIDEO: Mets' Wilmer Flores fouls ball straight off his face.
3-1 Astros.
Everything went wrong for the Mets on that play.
A 5-3 just turned into a two-base groundout for the Astros when no one covers.
