New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
913689b1656e7d9e4041e84d35be6d55

Wilmer Flores breaks his own nose with unlucky foul ball

by: Big League Stew Yahoo Sports 1m

... os. (AP) More We’d say we couldn’t imagine a more unlucky situation, but the Mets have shown us repeatedly that anything is possible. Their seemingly endless ...

Tweets