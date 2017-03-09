New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10258495

Final score: Astros 8, Mets 6—Houston, we have a sweep

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 34s

... ur innings in this one and threw 79 pitches in the process. And although the Mets scored a couple of runs to cut Houston’s lead to 7-6, they never completed t ...

Tweets