New York Mets

WFAN
Mets_gettyimages-842279524

Astros Top Mets With 3-Run Homer, Sweep Weekend Series

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2m

... since July 18 following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. Mets starter Chris Flexen (3-4) allowed a career-high nine hits and matched a car ...

Tweets