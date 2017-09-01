New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
St. Lucie Mets Win Season Finale 4-3 In Jupiter: Recap And Thoughts
by: Ernest Dove — Mets Minors 53s
... third double of the inning. Sergakis and Woodmansee both scored to give the Mets the 4-3 lead. From there it was Gutiérrez and then Joshua Torres who closed ...
Tweets
-
Sale back out for the fifth inning after throwing 36 pitches in the fourth inning. At 96 for the game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Rob_Z_31: @mikemayerMMO He may not be a major leaguer but he definitely proved he's a pro ball player. Not just a sideshow actBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @chris_gaine: Yet another reason the "Mets should call up Tebow" hot takes are as dumb as ever. https://t.co/7DZLFDK4cUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sale is really Laboring on this Holliday weekend. I know, I'll show myself out.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @athletelogos: Did a 70's theme design, an 80's and now for the 90's the 1999 #Mets The Best Infield Ever #Olerud #Fonzie #ReyO… https://t.co/WegkiHwy5wBlogger / Podcaster
-
First time Sale has allowed three homers in a game since July 8, 2016.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets