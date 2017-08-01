New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10246288_154511658_lowres

Chris Flexen Continues To Struggle In Major Leagues

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1m

... hit a solo-shot in the fourth that proved to be a difference maker after the Mets eventually lost 8-6. “That’s a really good lineup,” Flexen said after the ga ...

Tweets