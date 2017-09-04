New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
It only gets worse for David Wright
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 2m
... week that Wright did not intend to retire. Adding to the carnage of the 2017 Mets, the team also announced utilityman T.J. Rivera will have Tommy John surgery ...
Tweets
-
At least the true ace goes today for the MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
T.J. Rivera will have Tommy John surgery at some point this week. Sigh. >> https://t.co/HZZDgPxEpPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gary Sanchez had his suspension reduced to three games on appeal and will begin serving the ban today. #YankeesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Today’s pitching matchup: Rafael Montero (3-9, 5.12 ERA) vs. Mark Leiter (2-4, 3.88 ERA). https://t.co/pPOuIiyX7U… https://t.co/ppQ9XQsxldOfficial Team Account
-
T.J. Rivera, Josh Edgin to have surgery this week https://t.co/U0AIueHv9jBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' David Wright scheduled to undergo season-ending rotator cuff surgery https://t.co/xUBE51FzYi via @CBSSportsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets