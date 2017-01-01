New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10248458

Mets Player Performance Meter: Pitchers, August 28-September 3

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

... back with the club next year via the reasonably-priced team option that the Mets have on him. still has pretty good overall numbers thus far in the big leagu ...

Tweets