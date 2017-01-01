New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10258404

Mets Player Performance Meter: Position Players, August 28-September 3

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41s

... of great individual performances mixed in. Let’s take a look. Signed by the Mets over the weekend, veteran outfielder Nori Aoki made a great first impression ...

Tweets