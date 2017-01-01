New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets infielder T.J. Rivera to have Tommy John surgery
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
... league hitter. Whether or not Rivera begins the major league season with the Mets will depend on his recovery from the surgery, but it would be somewhat surpr ...
Tweets
-
Conlon and Uceta pitched 2 scoreless innings each. Peterson takes over in the 7th. #LetsRumbleMinors
-
RT @Joe_Spector: @Metstradamus They need to save some of these runs for 2019.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Who led off the 5th inning for the Mets? Answer with @snytv & #SNYFord5thSweepstakes @tristatefordTV / Radio Network
-
OH at Citifield: "that second car is like david Wright. It just *died*"Blogger / Podcaster
-
Call hurts #Mets Strike 3 should be ball 4 Bot 5 Therrien vs Aoki 36% call same 0.9in from edgeMisc
-
RT @Afederbusch: ? @KFCBarstool @TheClemReportSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets