New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10222092_154511658_lowres

Breaking Down the 2018 Mets Payroll

by: Chris Gaine Mets Merized Online 21s

... Yoenis Cespedes and David Wright, the only two big-money players left on the Mets. The team also have two mid-size team options for next year in Asdrubal Cabr ...

Tweets