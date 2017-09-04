New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
Kershaw-verlander-split-jaffe

Keith Hernandez: Mets legend opens up in sprawling interview | SI.com

by: Jon Wertheim Sports Illustrated 20s

... se garden—voles have been blazing a path of destruction—than the woes of the Mets’ starters. “Do you know who I am?” may be the celebrity’s lament; Hernandez ...

Tweets