New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Q%252band%252ba

Tom Brennan - SUNDRY METS Q&A

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 2m

... d this data, also calculates "Roster Effect Ratings" for each team, with the Mets worst at 9.82, while the Dodgers have a slightly lower rating of 8.97. Seems ...

Tweets