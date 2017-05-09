New York Mets
Game Chatter: Ben Lively vs Jacob deGrom (9/5/17)
by: Other — Mets 360 54s
I have this fantasy that sometime between now and the end of re season the Mets' starting lineup is just nine Brandon Nimmos.Beat Writer / Columnist
Jacob deGrom now has 701 strikeouts in his Mets career, he becomes 11th Pitcher in franchise history with at least 700 strikeouts.Blogger / Podcaster
If you go further: Mets vs. Giants/Phillies (15-5): .750 Mets vs. everyone else: (44-73): .376.Beat Writer / Columnist
.@JdeGrom19 strikes out the side in the first. ???Official Team Account
I hereby declare SOCCER PANIC #USAvHONBlogger / Podcaster
deGrom gets a zone like this tonight and we may see history.Beat Writer / Columnist
