New York Mets

Mets 360
Darnaud-plawecki

Kevin Plawecki looks to leap Travis d’Arnaud in September

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2m

... a guy who entered this season with a .572 OPS in the majors. Last year, the Mets ended up giving equal time to d’Arnaud and Rivera in September. But this yea ...

Tweets