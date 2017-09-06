New York Mets

Rising Apple
842854086-new-york-yankees-v-baltimore-orioles.jpg

Could Mets be players if Manny Machado gets dealt?

by: Emmanuel Pepis Fansided: Rising Apple 3m

... ies (.332 OBP) as he does against lefties (.334 OBP). Hypothetically, if the Mets were to be in the running for Machado, they may be a long shot. The farm sys ...

Tweets