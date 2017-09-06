New York Mets

nj.com
23369826-large

Why opposite-field power means for Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud

by: Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... too much instead of just keeping things simple and take what they give me." Mets take finale from Phillies d'Arnaud added another single to finish 2-for-3, b ...

Tweets