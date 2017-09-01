New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10263447_154511658_lowres

Gsellman Shines in Surprise Start to Help Mets Beat Phillies

by: Sue Kolinsky Mets Merized Online 3m

... is 86 pitches for strikes, contributing an RBI single to right to extend the Mets lead 4-0 in the third.’ Gsellman ended up allowing three runs (two earned) o ...

Tweets