New York Mets

Mets Merized
Juan-lagares1-560x406

Why Juan Lagares Shouldn’t Be Starting in 2018

by: David Cassilo Mets Merized Online 31s

... o play Lagares everyday and get away with it. A fringe playoff team like the Mets? Not so much. 3. You cannot rely on him Due to various injuries, Lagares has ...

Tweets