New York Mets

Mack's Mets
51s

Tom Brennan – SEASON RECAP: LAS VEGAS 51’S

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 18s

... alling up Paul Sewald (3.29 ERA in Vegas in 2016) early in the season due to Mets’ bullpen malfunction and the critical loss of Jeurys Familia really hurt the ...

Tweets