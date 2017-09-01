New York Mets

Metstradamus
843137240

Could Manny Machado Trade Make Sense For Mets This Winter?

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

... el Conforto in a Machado deal, two players who should be untouchable for the Mets. The Mets would probably consider using Dominic Smith as a piece in a deal f ...

Tweets