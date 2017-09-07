New York Mets

North Jersey
636404036253773653-ax120-2b15-9

Flores won't play again this season to avoid risk with broken nose

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 4m

... n, we didn’t want to put myself in danger out there," Flores said before the Mets opened a four-game set against the Reds. "I want to be out there but if it g ...

Tweets