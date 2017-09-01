New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10037220_154511658_lowres

Syndergaard Plans to Throw Fewer Max Effort Fastballs

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 4s

... s season. In fact, he moved closer with two innings pitched for the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night. However, the new Syndergaard might implement a different ...

Tweets