New York Mets

North Jersey
636404919173093291-bx009-167c-9

Mets envision d'Arnaud behind the plate in 2018

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 2m

... -- As Kevin Long discussed catcher Travis d'Arnaud on Friday afternoon, the Mets' hitting coach kept referring to d'Arnaud's career statistics. D'Arnaud has ...

Tweets