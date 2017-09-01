New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10265830_154511658_lowres

Rapid Reaction: Reyes, Lugo Lead Mets 5-1 Win Over Reds

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 2m

... e hits, two walks, and four runs off him in the five innings he pitched. The Mets scored their first run off Garrett in the second inning. Travis Taijeron hit ...

Tweets