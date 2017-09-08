New York Mets

North Jersey
636405054084297975-20170908-jfv-ae5-135-16524795

Mets beat Reds, 5-0, and envision d'Arnaud as catcher in 2018

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 3m

... hile it would appear from the outside that d'Arnaud is having a poor season, Mets coaches and officials are not sour on their starting catcher's production th ...

Tweets