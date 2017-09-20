New York Mets

Fox Sports
201709082107760635906-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Reyes hits 2 homers, Lugo pitches Mets to 5-1 win over Reds (Sep 08, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 54s

... hits over five innings, Garrett has allowed 22 homers in 63 1/3 innings. The Mets scored an unearned run in the sixth, when second baseman Scooter Gennett’s e ...

Tweets