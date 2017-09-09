New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Bailey, Montero square off as Mets host Reds (Sep 09, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 3m

... jor leaguer last Monday, when he gave up four runs over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 11-7. The winning streak began against the R ...

Tweets