New York Mets

Mets 360
Nori-aoki

Nori Aoki is a valuable asset for the Mets

by: Dalton Allison Mets 360 57s

... is time in left and right field. In fact, Aoki is a balanced player that the Mets didn’t have before he came. Aoki is a player that is solid defensively, that ...

Tweets