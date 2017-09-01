New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Travis Taijeron Clubs First Big League Homer
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 3m
... 78 runs at the time of his call-up. Though he probably wouldn’t be with the Mets this season if they hadn’t sustained so many injuries, Taijeron wants to mak ...
Tweets
-
Awesome to chat with @mikepiazza31 at Citi Field yesterday. https://t.co/r3tKtYUpCGTV / Radio Personality
-
Fabulous....hurticane and now tornadoes.LATEST: Tornado watch issued in parts of southern Florida ahead of #Irma, National Weather Service says… https://t.co/g5mPEF2CvJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
There are other things right now which bother me. Like, a massive hurricane impacting friends and family in Florida…@michaelgbaron does it bother you that the Yankees will play & their fans will fill up citi field?It bothers me. Screw themBlogger / Podcaster
-
We will see. They need a lot of upgrades. Depends on how the chips fall. Not going to be a quick decision there.@michaelgbaron do you think the Mets keep Reyes for next season?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @genymets: TONIGHT!! Bailey, Duvall, & the #Reds take on Montero, Reyes, & the #Mets at 7:10PM in Queens! #LGM #MonteroSZN https://t.co/xus7wean6mBlogger / Podcaster
-
Appreciate everyone's concern. My camp is safe so please send thoughts and prayers to my fellow Floridians! #HurricaneIrma #FloridaStrongRetired Player
- More Mets Tweets