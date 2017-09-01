New York Mets

nj.com
23388865-standard

Mets' Amed Rosario still out of the lineup, what's the holdup?

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... ing to see how he hits, make the sure the finger doesn't swell back up." The Mets' medical staff wants to make sure Rosario isn't hesitant in the box when fac ...

Tweets